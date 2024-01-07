KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Wayne Co.

(Source: MGN)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Friday at approximately 9 p.m. in Monticello.

KSP Troopers as well as the KSP Critical Incident Response Team arrived at the scene to begin the investigation.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Wayne County Coroner, Gordon Hicks.

