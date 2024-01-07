Kentucky women’s basketball drops first SEC road test against Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team ended a four-game win streak during their first SEC road game of the season when they lost to Tennessee in Knoxville despite being up at halftime.

The Wildcats took advantage of six early Volunteer turnovers to go ahead 18-14 in the first period behind six points from senior forward Ajae Petty.

Kentucky extended their lead to nine in the second period following an and-1 drive to the basket from Petty and a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Cassidy Rowe. Sophomore guard Saniah Tyler brought the game to 40-24 after she poked the ball away and finished the play with a layup at the other end of the court.

In the final minute of the half, Tennessee’s senior guard Jewel Spear sank a deep 3-pointer to bring the game within 10 points and she would get a last-second layup to end the half but the Cats still led 49-39 at the break.

In the third, the Volunteers came within three points when fifth-year guard Jasmine Powell stole the ball, went coast-to-coast and drew an and-1, forcing Kentucky to call a timeout. The Wildcats opened the second half with seven straight turnovers in period three.

The game was tied at 55 after a Kentucky turnover allowed Tennessee to get out in transition and sink a 3-pointer. The Volunteers went on an 11-0 run before the four-minute mark in the third quarter.

Tennessee shortly took a four-point lead but Kentucky senior guard Eniya Russell tied the game again at 59 when she finished a tough and-1 basket. However, by the end of the third quarter, Tennesee led 66-60 after outscoring Kentucky 27-11.

Kentucky lost steam in the fourth and missed several key shots in the paint which made the difference in the game. Scherr, who had 13 points, fouled out of the game with 1:14 remaining in the game which opened the door even more for the Volunteers to walk away with an 87-69 win at home.

With the loss, the Cats are now 8-8 on the season. Head coach Kyra Elzy’s squad returns home on Jan. 11 to play Vanderbilt inside Rupp Arena at 7:00 p.m.

