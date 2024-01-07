Kentucky women’s basketball drops first SEC road test against Tennessee

UK women's basketball team.
UK women's basketball team.(UK Athletics)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team ended a four-game win streak during their first SEC road game of the season when they lost to Tennessee in Knoxville despite being up at halftime.

The Wildcats took advantage of six early Volunteer turnovers to go ahead 18-14 in the first period behind six points from senior forward Ajae Petty.

Kentucky extended their lead to nine in the second period following an and-1 drive to the basket from Petty and a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Cassidy Rowe. Sophomore guard Saniah Tyler brought the game to 40-24 after she poked the ball away and finished the play with a layup at the other end of the court.

In the final minute of the half, Tennessee’s senior guard Jewel Spear sank a deep 3-pointer to bring the game within 10 points and she would get a last-second layup to end the half but the Cats still led 49-39 at the break.

In the third, the Volunteers came within three points when fifth-year guard Jasmine Powell stole the ball, went coast-to-coast and drew an and-1, forcing Kentucky to call a timeout. The Wildcats opened the second half with seven straight turnovers in period three.

The game was tied at 55 after a Kentucky turnover allowed Tennessee to get out in transition and sink a 3-pointer. The Volunteers went on an 11-0 run before the four-minute mark in the third quarter.

Tennessee shortly took a four-point lead but Kentucky senior guard Eniya Russell tied the game again at 59 when she finished a tough and-1 basket. However, by the end of the third quarter, Tennesee led 66-60 after outscoring Kentucky 27-11.

Kentucky lost steam in the fourth and missed several key shots in the paint which made the difference in the game. Scherr, who had 13 points, fouled out of the game with 1:14 remaining in the game which opened the door even more for the Volunteers to walk away with an 87-69 win at home.

With the loss, the Cats are now 8-8 on the season. Head coach Kyra Elzy’s squad returns home on Jan. 11 to play Vanderbilt inside Rupp Arena at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina couple disappears with baby, found in Pike County
A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
Hopkinsville Police Department
Kentucky corrections officer charged with stalking, indecent exposure
A man in Wayne County has died after a shooting with police.
Man dies in Wayne County shooting
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
No. 6 Kentucky sneaks past Florida in first SEC road trip of the season

Latest News

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
No. 6 Kentucky sneaks past Florida in first SEC road trip of the season
Petty made 11 of 19 from the floor for her 22 points, and she added a career-high-tying three...
Kentucky women’s basketball starts SEC play with a win
Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff
Murray State head coach Dean Hood yells at his players from the sideline during the first half...
Former EKU head coach Dean Hood retires from coaching