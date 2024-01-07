Harlan County fends off North Laurel in Tim Short Auto of Corbin Classic

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 1 Harlan County beat North Laurel 65-58 Saturday night.

The two were knotted at halftime 24-24.

Trent Noah and Maddix Huff woke up in the third quarter, helping Harlan County to a 48-39 lead in the fourth.

Huff kicked things off with a step-back three.

Noah caught fire, hitting four straight threes, forcing a timeout from the Jaguars.

North Laurel fought back in the fourth quarter, getting some big buckets from Kole Jervis and Reece Davidson, cutting the deficit to single digits.

The Black Bears would hang on to the seven-point win.

Harlan County will play undefeated Bell County on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

North Laurel plays Madison Central on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
Hopkinsville Police Department
Kentucky corrections officer charged with stalking, indecent exposure
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
No. 6 Kentucky sneaks past Florida in first SEC road trip of the season
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix late tonight, early Saturday before a cold rain
Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person

Latest News

Belfry vs. Betsy Layne girls basketball inside Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Betsy Layne advances in 15th Region All “A” Classic with win over Belfry
WYMT Sports Overtime
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, January 7, 2024
Ashland Blazer vs. Corbin
Corbin gets by Ashland Blazer in final game of the Tim Short Auto of Corbin Classic
Harlan County vs. South Laurel girls basketball
South Laurel wins two-straight at home with 30+ point victory over Harlan County