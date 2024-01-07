Harlan County fends off North Laurel in Tim Short Auto of Corbin Classic

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 1 Harlan County beat North Laurel 65-58 Saturday night.

The two were knotted at halftime 24-24.

Trent Noah and Maddix Huff woke up in the third quarter, helping Harlan County to a 48-39 lead in the fourth.

Huff kicked things off with a step-back three.

Noah caught fire, hitting four straight threes, forcing a timeout from the Jaguars.

North Laurel fought back in the fourth quarter, getting some big buckets from Kole Jervis and Reece Davidson, cutting the deficit to single digits.

The Black Bears would hang on to the seven-point win.

Harlan County will play undefeated Bell County on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

North Laurel plays Madison Central on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.