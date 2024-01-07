Fleming Neon residents search for solutions to water emergency

FLEMING NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than 24 hours after Mayor Ricky Burke declared a state of emergency for the city of Fleming Neon, residents poured into the Neon Volunteer Fire Deportment to pick up cases of water.

Burke declared a state of emergency after noticing levels in a freshwater well were too low, causing a threat to the health of residents.

“We’ve been having problems for probably a couple of weeks we’ve been limping along,” Burke said. “We need to let those wells rest some time and let the water build back up.”

The main reason for the low water levels is due to a dry summer.

“The water in the summer, the rain in the summer, is basically where we get well water in the winter,” Burke said. “So if we have a dry summer, our wells are going to be dry in the winter.”

City officials are working on finding ways to address these concerns, including getting help from outside sources.

“We are getting water from other sources, the city of Jenkins and Letcher County water system, but they can’t sustain water for the whole city so we are alternating water off and on off and on,” Burke said. “You may have water for a little while then it may be off. That way everyone gets a little water.”

The state of emergency has had a major impact on many residents.

“You go wash a load of clothes and your water’s dirty, it’s pure dirt coming out of the faucet sometimes,” Virgil Allen said. “I’ve got kidney problems so don’t drink it. I have to buy my drinking water. You pay for water but you can’t drink it so it’s just ... the snowball keeps rolling.”

“We’re doing what we can to keep giving people water,” Burke said. “I need water as bad as anybody else ... It’s very important to have those options. Everybody needs drinking water, and water to cook.”

Burke said he is unsure when the state of emergency will be lifted.

He said the to prevent the situation, they need plenty of water during the summer and to maintain their water lines.

