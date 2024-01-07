Corbin gets by Ashland Blazer in final game of the Tim Short Auto of Corbin Classic

Ashland Blazer vs. Corbin
Ashland Blazer vs. Corbin(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - #6 Corbin beat Ashland Blazer 63-59 Saturday night.

The two teams went back and forth, keeping the game close all the way through.

Zander Curry and Eli Pietrowski used creative moves to keep Corbin in the game in the first half.

The Redhounds led going into the break, 33-26.

The Red and White have won two of their last three games, with the lone loss coming to #1 Harlan County, 59-53.

Corbin will be back in action on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. #2 South Laurel.

