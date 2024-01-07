Community rallies in support for EMS director battling cancer

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people made their way to the Corbin Arena to support the Whitley County EMS Director, Amanda Jackson, who is battling breast cancer.

Capt. Casey Guidi said they wanted to alleviate financial stress that comes with treatment.

“So, we decided to put this together and help them to take the burden off of them while they travel back and forth to treatments and everything,” she said.

Darryl Baker with the West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue said helping people is what they do.

“We help community people all of the time, some people we don’t know, some people we do know and so, when somebody from emergency services needs help, you can see how many people are in there, several hundred people in there,” he explained.

He said seeing first responders from seeing different first responders from across the region come and support means a lot.

“I know there’s police officers here, EMS, firefighters, dispatchers, constables. This morning, we had a breakfast and I don’t know if that was the biggest breakfast the Masonic Lodge has ever had, but I know it was busy,” said Baker.

Baker said all Jackson and her family needs to worry about is getting better and not on finances.

“And to be able to come together and hopefully put enough money together that that’s one thing they don’t have to worry about,” he said. “They can concentrate on getting her better.”

Guidi said the event went well, with live music from the Country Wide Band, food and a silent auction, they are helping Jackson in any way they could.

“Today’s events were very important for a lot of us because, Amanda is just such a good woman for something like this to happen to her because she’s already beat cancer once and it came back and they say that there’s no cure for it,” she explained. “So, that kind of broke all of our hearts.”

While Jackson was not able to attend the event, she said it meant a lot to know how many people are in her corner.

“It really means a lot to me and it’s hard to talk about it because I want to cry but, I really appreciate everything that everyone’s done for me,” she said.

With her fight being all of theirs.

