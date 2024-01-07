Breathitt Co. man facing charges involving missing woman

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:38 PM EST
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars in connection with a missing woman out of Breathitt County.

Breahtitt County Sheriff John Hollan said they detained Fairly Napier as a person of interest early Sunday morning.

After questioning, he was arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The charges are not known at the time.

He said human remains were found burned in a car in a remote area of KY-1098.

The identity of the remains are not known as they were taken to Frankfort for identification.

It is not known if the two instances are connected.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 is continuing to investigate.

We will update as we continue learn more information.

