Blackwater Volunteer Fire Dept. hosting street sign program

What started with 25 street signs has turned into 250 street signs that the volunteer fire...
What started with 25 street signs has turned into 250 street signs that the volunteer fire department helps install within their district.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Blackwater Volunteer Fire Department is helping make emergency medical services find addresses more efficiently.

Their street sign program started in 2020 after a member noticed other departments doing it.

What started with 25 street signs has turned into 250 street signs that the volunteer fire department helps install within their district.

The signs cost $20 and can also be shipped.

Chief Kent Cole said for families that do not have mailboxes, the department will provide wooden posts as well.

The program is designed to allow emergency medical services to find addresses sooner.

“In the emergency field, minutes matter,” Cole said. The quicker we can find an address, the faster we can get to someone’s house to provide service.”

For more information you can check out the Blackwater Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix late tonight, early Saturday before a cold rain
The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in...
Family seeks answers in suspicious death case
Tiffany R. Taylor
Public intoxication arrest made in Laurel Co.

Latest News

Whitley County EMS Director breast cancer
Community rallies in support for EMS director battling cancer
Hundreds of residents went to the Neon Volunteer Fire Department to pick up cases of water...
Fleming Neon residents search for solutions to water emergency
Biker injured in Monticello crash
Biker injured after a Monticello crash
Lane closure
KYTC: I-75 rehab project to resume with northbound lane closure