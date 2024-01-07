Blackwater Volunteer Fire Dept. hosting street sign program

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Blackwater Volunteer Fire Department is helping make emergency medical services find addresses more efficiently.

Their street sign program started in 2020 after a member noticed other departments doing it.

What started with 25 street signs has turned into 250 street signs that the volunteer fire department helps install within their district.

The signs cost $20 and can also be shipped.

Chief Kent Cole said for families that do not have mailboxes, the department will provide wooden posts as well.

The program is designed to allow emergency medical services to find addresses sooner.

“In the emergency field, minutes matter,” Cole said. The quicker we can find an address, the faster we can get to someone’s house to provide service.”

For more information you can check out the Blackwater Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page.

