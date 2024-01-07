Biker injured after a Monticello crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Monticello Police Department reported that after a car versus bicycle crash, one person was injured.

Rafael Hernandez, 62, of Monticello was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when the driver, Gary Cook, 55, of Monticello was leaving the Tractor Supply on Main Street.

Hernandez was taken to the Wayne County Hospital by the Wayne County EMS.

Cook was uninjured but was cited to appear in Wayne District Court for not having insurance.

