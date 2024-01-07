Biker injured after a Monticello crash

Biker injured in Monticello crash
Biker injured in Monticello crash(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Monticello Police Department reported that after a car versus bicycle crash, one person was injured.

Rafael Hernandez, 62, of Monticello was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when the driver, Gary Cook, 55, of Monticello was leaving the Tractor Supply on Main Street.

Hernandez was taken to the Wayne County Hospital by the Wayne County EMS.

Cook was uninjured but was cited to appear in Wayne District Court for not having insurance.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix late tonight, early Saturday before a cold rain
The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in...
Family seeks answers in suspicious death case
Tiffany R. Taylor
Public intoxication arrest made in Laurel Co.

Latest News

Lane closure
KYTC: I-75 rehab project to resume with northbound lane closure
A man in Wayne County has died after a shooting with police.
Man dies in Wayne County shooting
Vote button on US flag
Several EKY candidates file on last day for 2024 election
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fleming-Neon officials urge customers to conserve water