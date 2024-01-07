Betsy Layne advances in 15th Region All “A” Classic with win over Belfry

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne and Belfry girls basketball teams faced off Saturday evening during the 15th Region All “A” Classic inside the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

In period two, the Lady Cats had a healthy lead (27-19) after junior guard Laci Hall sank a 3-pointer from the corner. The Lady Pirates would close in on Betsy Layne’s lead a tad before halftime, 27-21.

Belfry came within one point in the third period when senior forward Jenna Sparks caught an inbound pass and hit her midrange shot.

The Lady Pirates tacked on more points when freshman guard Kylie Deboard drained the three-ball, however, Belfry still trailed by one point, 30-29.

Kevin Deskins’ squad was able to take the lead at one point in the third quarter but both teams went into the fourth period tied at 34 when Lady Cat Jaden Pente nailed a wide-open three.

The game was tied once more at 39 in the final period.

Later in the fourth, Betsy Layne trailed by one point (44-43) despite a made jump shot from senior forward Haleigh Damron. To secure the lead and the game, Pente sank a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Cats escape with a 47-44, keeping their 15th Region All “A” run alive.

The Lady Cats move on to play Shelby Valley, the program they lost to in the All “A” Classic last season, on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Kory Thacker’s team moves to 9-4 on the season. Deskins’ team sits at 3-9.

