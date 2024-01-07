Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | An active weather pattern ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us for this evening as it will be a cold one with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds stick around for the overnight as it turns very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday during the day will not be bad at all. We will start the day with more clouds than the sun, and it will be cold, with temperatures rising into the 30s by mid-morning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and chilly but temperatures will be above average in the mid to upper 40s for highs. Skies turn cloudy by the evening as we start to see the breeze pick up. Scattered showers will arrive by late in the evening, turning into periods of rain overnight. It will also turn quite windy, with wind gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Lows will be down into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Periods of rain will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. It will be a milder day, but that won’t matter much with the rain and wind around. Highs will be into the low to mid-50s for Tuesday, with it staying windy with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Rain starts to ease a little for the evening, and we even get a brief clearing. Temperatures will slip into the 40s for the evening as the wind will continue to pick up. After midnight, the rain will change over to some snow showers with winds howling. We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph Tuesday night. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

We will start Wednesday cloudy with snow flurries and it being very windy. Winds will continue to gust up to 50 mph, especially during the morning hours. It will be a cold day as snow flurries continue into the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills will likely stay in the teens and 20s throughout the day. With this first system, rain totals will likely be around 1-1.5 inches, with up to a coating of snowfall possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. Skies clear out some Wednesday night as the wind subsides. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy throughout the day and breezy. It will be a quiet but chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There may be a few rain showers that arrive late in the overnight as lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Another big system arrives for Friday and Saturday that will once again bring plenty of rain, gusty winds, and some snow showers to end. A very cold weekend is coming up with highs only in the low to mid 30s with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Stay tuned, as it will be a very active week of weather!

