WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the Perry Central Commodores took on the Breathitt County Bobcats.

During the game, Stephanie Wooton, the Vice President of Ambulatory Services at ARH, presented a $500 check to Perry Central High School Principals Michelle Ritchie and Kevin Campbell.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

