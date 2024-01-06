UNDEFEATED: Johnson Central Lady Eagles

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Lady Eagles’ 13-0 record marks their best start in school history.

While many have witnessed the Lady Eagles’ 13 wins this season, not many have seen the all the hours of work put in to reach this point.

“We worked really hard to get to this point,” Johnson Central junior guard Kaylyn McKenzie said. “Two years ago, we were 6-21 and our coach had to coach the boys and girls teams and now we’re ranked 15th in the state and 4th in RPI. We just really turned it around and we worked so hard to get to this point.

At their current status, the Lady Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the mountains in Johnson Central girls basketball head coach Jim Hicks’ second season at the helm.

“I’ve seen his passion for coaching, teaching, and winning,” Johnson Central High School Principal Justin Arms said. “Something that I’ve seen firsthand is, yeah, he coaches them hard, but he loves them even harder.”

Johnson Central will look for win number fourteen when they take on George Washington (WV) on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

