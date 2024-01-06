UNDEFEATED: Johnson Central Lady Eagles

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Lady Eagles’ 13-0 record marks their best start in school history.

While many have witnessed the Lady Eagles’ 13 wins this season, not many have seen the all the hours of work put in to reach this point.

“We worked really hard to get to this point,” Johnson Central junior guard Kaylyn McKenzie said. “Two years ago, we were 6-21 and our coach had to coach the boys and girls teams and now we’re ranked 15th in the state and 4th in RPI. We just really turned it around and we worked so hard to get to this point.

At their current status, the Lady Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the mountains in Johnson Central girls basketball head coach Jim Hicks’ second season at the helm.

“I’ve seen his passion for coaching, teaching, and winning,” Johnson Central High School Principal Justin Arms said. “Something that I’ve seen firsthand is, yeah, he coaches them hard, but he loves them even harder.”

Johnson Central will look for win number fourteen when they take on George Washington (WV) on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix late tonight, early Saturday before a cold rain
The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in...
Family seeks answers in suspicious death case
Tiffany R. Taylor
Public intoxication arrest made in Laurel Co.

Latest News

Harlan County vs. South Laurel girls basketball
South Laurel wins two-straight at home with 30+ point victory over Harlan County
Trent Noah - Score 3,000 career points.
Trent Noah joins 3,000 points club in Harlan County’s win over Corbin
Clat County vs. North Laurel girls basketball
North Laurel wins first home game in 2024, taking down Clay County
Clay County vs. North Laurel boys basketball
North Laurel holds on at home to beat Clay County