Trent Noah joins 3,000 points club in Harlan County’s win over Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Black Bears defeated Corbin, 59-53, in an exciting fourth quarter finale on Friday, Jan. 5.

Harlan County started out hot early on, jumping out to a 17-point lead.

Corbin began to hit threes and eventually brought the game back to within two points by the four-minute mark left in the fourth quarter.

After a bucket by sophomore forward Eli Pietrowski, the Redhounds led by three, 51-49.

However, the South Carolina basketball signee Trent Noah foiled Corbin’s plans with a clutch bucket down the stretch that went down as the answer to the game and his 3,000 career point as a Black Bear.

