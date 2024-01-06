Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea

A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.(WKYT)
Jan. 5, 2024
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.

A dispatcher in Rockcastle County said the chase began there, continued to Laurel County, and then went north on I-75 to Berea.

It all ended in Logston Heights in Berea after police say the chase, apparently involving a U-haul, went down several streets.

Berea police told us a suspect is in custody.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

