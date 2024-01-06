South Laurel wins two-straight at home with 30+ point victory over Harlan County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 6 South Laurel tipped off against Harlan County at home Friday night.

Black Bear senior guard Ella Karst scored the first points of the game with a 3-pointer off an in-bound.

Period one ended with the Cards up 13-6.

The Cardinals extended their lead when a baseline pass found Kylie Smith who sank the three ball, putting the Cards up 16-6 in period two.

South Laurel freshman guard Maci Messer hit back-to-back three pointers from the top of the key before halftime.

Messer and the other Lady Cardinals went on to win 68-34.

The Lady Cardinals are now 9-6 while the Lady Black Bears are 7-8 this season.

