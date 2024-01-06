South Laurel wins two-straight at home with 30+ point victory over Harlan County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 6 South Laurel tipped off against Harlan County at home Friday night.

Black Bear senior guard Ella Karst scored the first points of the game with a 3-pointer off an in-bound.

Period one ended with the Cards up 13-6.

The Cardinals extended their lead when a baseline pass found Kylie Smith who sank the three ball, putting the Cards up 16-6 in period two.

South Laurel freshman guard Maci Messer hit back-to-back three pointers from the top of the key before halftime.

Messer and the other Lady Cardinals went on to win 68-34.

The Lady Cardinals are now 9-6 while the Lady Black Bears are 7-8 this season.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix late tonight, early Saturday before a cold rain
The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in...
Family seeks answers in suspicious death case
Tiffany R. Taylor
Public intoxication arrest made in Laurel Co.

Latest News

Trent Noah - Score 3,000 career points.
Trent Noah joins 3,000 points club in Harlan County’s win over Corbin
Clat County vs. North Laurel girls basketball
North Laurel wins first home game in 2024, taking down Clay County
JOHNSON CENTRAL
UNDEFEATED: Johnson Central Lady Eagles
Clay County vs. North Laurel boys basketball
North Laurel holds on at home to beat Clay County