South Laurel wins two-straight at home with 30+ point victory over Harlan County
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 6 South Laurel tipped off against Harlan County at home Friday night.
Black Bear senior guard Ella Karst scored the first points of the game with a 3-pointer off an in-bound.
Period one ended with the Cards up 13-6.
The Cardinals extended their lead when a baseline pass found Kylie Smith who sank the three ball, putting the Cards up 16-6 in period two.
South Laurel freshman guard Maci Messer hit back-to-back three pointers from the top of the key before halftime.
Messer and the other Lady Cardinals went on to win 68-34.
The Lady Cardinals are now 9-6 while the Lady Black Bears are 7-8 this season.
Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.