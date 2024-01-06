Several EKY candidates file on last day for 2024 election

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The deadline to get on the ballot for Kentucky’s 2024 primary election has passed.

Several Eastern Kentucky candidates filed on the last day.

Former Knott County Judge-Executive and radio personality Randy Thompson filed to run for the 29th District state senate seat. Thompson will face competition from Shawn Andrew Gilley from Letcher County. Thompson and Gilley will try to unseat incumbent Johnnie Turner of Harlan County in the primary. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton withdrew from the race on Thursday.

94th District State Representative Jacob Justice, of Pike County, announced he will not seek re-election after serving one term. One person, Republican Mitch Whitaker, filed in the race.

Justice issued the following statement on Facebook:

It is one of the highest honors of my life to serve as the State Representative of the 94th District. From achieving a historical win as a boy from Elkhorn City to completing my first year in office, it has been an unbelievable journey where I’ve continually learned and grown. I’ve had the privilege of contributing to legislation that has protected the children of Kentucky, pushed our income taxes closer to zero, supported rural healthcare, and combatted the exploitation of Appalachian people by big power companies. These are just a few of the many initiatives I've proudly supported and voted for, representing the voice of my constituents. Overall, it has been a highly successful first year. I am skilled and dedicated in my role and have wholeheartedly committed to this job, eagerly anticipating further accomplishments in 2024. However, with a heavy heart and after much prayer, I have made the tough decision not to run for another term. Developments in my business and personal life necessitate this difficult choice. This decision does not mark the end of my dedication and love for our community; rest assured, you WILL see me again in the future.

In the 95th District, a third candidate, Republican David Pennington, filed Friday. He will face Brandon Spencer in the primary for a chance to unseat Democrat Ashley Tackett Laferty in the fall.

In the 86th District, Billy Taylor, of Barbourville, filed to run against incumbent Tom O’Dell Smith in the Republican primary.

In the 41st Judicial Circuit, long-time Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Gregory will face some competition. He will face Haley Jo Fields in the primary. Democrat Jake Roberts also filed Friday.

Several Eastern Kentucky incumbents got past the filing deadline without an opponent.

