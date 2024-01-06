Several EKY candidates file on last day for 2024 election

Vote button on US flag
Vote button on US flag(Source: U.S. Army)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The deadline to get on the ballot for Kentucky’s 2024 primary election has passed.

Several Eastern Kentucky candidates filed on the last day.

Former Knott County Judge-Executive and radio personality Randy Thompson filed to run for the 29th District state senate seat. Thompson will face competition from Shawn Andrew Gilley from Letcher County. Thompson and Gilley will try to unseat incumbent Johnnie Turner of Harlan County in the primary. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton withdrew from the race on Thursday.

94th District State Representative Jacob Justice, of Pike County, announced he will not seek re-election after serving one term. One person, Republican Mitch Whitaker, filed in the race.

Justice issued the following statement on Facebook:

In the 95th District, a third candidate, Republican David Pennington, filed Friday. He will face Brandon Spencer in the primary for a chance to unseat Democrat Ashley Tackett Laferty in the fall.

In the 86th District, Billy Taylor, of Barbourville, filed to run against incumbent Tom O’Dell Smith in the Republican primary.

In the 41st Judicial Circuit, long-time Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Gregory will face some competition. He will face Haley Jo Fields in the primary. Democrat Jake Roberts also filed Friday.

Several Eastern Kentucky incumbents got past the filing deadline without an opponent.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
bodyfound_wkyt_0619
KSP investigating death in Floyd Co.
Owsley County Clerk's Office
AG Russell Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol (January 2024)
Experts speak on start of legislative session, as dozens of bills are filed in the first week
A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll remembered in state senate
Check Presentation
WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week