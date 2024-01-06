Pulaski pulls away late on the road against Rockcastle

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming off of a 20 point loss to Somerset, the Rockets hosted Pulaski County.

After trailing by three at the half, the Maroons stormed back in the second half and came away with a 69-64 win.

Walker Craig led the way for the Rockets in the first quarter, scoring 12 of their 18 points and giving Rockcastle an 18-17 lead after.

Craig added four more points in the second quarter as the Rockets went into the break up 31-28.

Jalen Wooldridge led the Maroons in a third quarter comeback, scoring 10 of his 15 points and contributing to Pulaski County outscoring Rockcastle 23-13 and heading into the fourth quarter up 51-44.

The Maroons closed the game shooting 15/16 from the line, including going 7/8 in the fourth quarter.

Despite having four players finish in double figures, the Rockets fall to 8-5 on the season.

Pulaski improves to 9-5 on the season.

