Pulaski pulls away late on the road against Rockcastle

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming off of a 20 point loss to Somerset, the Rockets hosted Pulaski County.

After trailing by three at the half, the Maroons stormed back in the second half and came away with a 69-64 win.

Walker Craig led the way for the Rockets in the first quarter, scoring 12 of their 18 points and giving Rockcastle an 18-17 lead after.

Craig added four more points in the second quarter as the Rockets went into the break up 31-28.

Jalen Wooldridge led the Maroons in a third quarter comeback, scoring 10 of his 15 points and contributing to Pulaski County outscoring Rockcastle 23-13 and heading into the fourth quarter up 51-44.

The Maroons closed the game shooting 15/16 from the line, including going 7/8 in the fourth quarter.

Despite having four players finish in double figures, the Rockets fall to 8-5 on the season.

Pulaski improves to 9-5 on the season.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix late tonight, early Saturday before a cold rain
The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in...
Family seeks answers in suspicious death case
Tiffany R. Taylor
Public intoxication arrest made in Laurel Co.

Latest News

Harlan County vs. South Laurel girls basketball
South Laurel wins two-straight at home with 30+ point victory over Harlan County
Trent Noah - Score 3,000 career points.
Trent Noah joins 3,000 points club in Harlan County’s win over Corbin
Clat County vs. North Laurel girls basketball
North Laurel wins first home game in 2024, taking down Clay County
JOHNSON CENTRAL
UNDEFEATED: Johnson Central Lady Eagles