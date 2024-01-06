North Laurel holds on at home to beat Clay County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel and Clay County boys basketball teams were each looking for their first wins of the 2024 year when they met in Jaguar territory on Friday night, and until the last few seconds of the game, the win was for anyone’s taking.

With nearly three minutes remaining in the third period, North Laurel led by one point 37-36 until senior guard Brody Brock sparked a Jaguar scoring run when he sank a 3-pointer to go up 40-36 and then hit a layup off a steal to extend NL’s lead.

The Jaguars’ scoring run was interrupted when senior forward Hayden Harris’ shot from beyond the arc fell, however, the Tigers still trailed 50-39.

Period three ended in dramatic fashion with the Jaguars nearly turning the ball over but the rock ended up in junior point guard Kole Jervis’ hands and he hit a last-second jumper to go up 55-41 after three.

The Tigers would come within four points when senior guard Tate Rice stopped on a dime and stuck the 3-pointer. Except the effort was too late in the game and the Jaguars would go on to win 73-69.

The Jaguars are now 5-9 and the Tigers are 8-6.

