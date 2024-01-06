No. 6 Kentucky sneaks past Florida in first SEC road trip of the season

GAINESVILLE, FL (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Florida, 87-85, in a hard-earned SEC road victory on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Gainesville was loud and rocking for the Cats.

It was an extremely rough first half for UK, who turned the ball over multiple times and only made one three-pointer in the first period.

Meanwhile, the Gators had two players head into the break with double figures.

After all the early turbulence, the Cats were only down, 45-37.

It was also a tough free-throw shooting day, in which 90 percent free-throw shooter Reed Sheppard missed two from the line.

With 4:25 left to go, the Cats were able to knot the game back up at 72.

The Gators and the Cats fought back and forth, trading buckets until freshman bigman Aaron Bradshaw made a monstrous block on the defensive end followed by a three-pointer from the top of the key on the other.

With 1:14 left in the game, Kentucky led, 79-76, capping off a 6-0 run in the last two minutes.

It remained a tight ball game until Sheppard sealed the Cats victory with two made free throws.

There was a little scare after Sheppard fouled a Florida three-point shooter with 0.4 seconds left, but he missed his third free throw and the Cats rolled on for their fifth consecutive victory.

