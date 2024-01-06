Martin County downs Johnson Central in 57th district battle

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County beat Johnson Central 85-78 Friday night.

Brayden McKenzie and Luke Hale were in their bag early on, throwing down dunks and knocking down threes.

Johnson Central kept pace with some timely and-ones from Kyle Rose and Austin Slone.

The Cardinals took a 50-34 lead at halftime and would hang on to win.

Martin County moves back to .500 at 7-7 without starting point guard Dray Duff, who is sidelined with an injury.

Johnson Central drops to 7-4.

