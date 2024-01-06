Martin County downs Johnson Central in 57th district battle
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County beat Johnson Central 85-78 Friday night.
Brayden McKenzie and Luke Hale were in their bag early on, throwing down dunks and knocking down threes.
Johnson Central kept pace with some timely and-ones from Kyle Rose and Austin Slone.
The Cardinals took a 50-34 lead at halftime and would hang on to win.
Martin County moves back to .500 at 7-7 without starting point guard Dray Duff, who is sidelined with an injury.
Johnson Central drops to 7-4.
Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.