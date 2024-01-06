Man dies in Wayne County shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting with law enforcement in Wayne County late Friday evening.

Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks tells WKYT it happened around 10 p.m. at a home along Highway 200, near Tuggle Hollow Road.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is described as a 45-year-old man.

He died from a gunshot wound sustained in a shooting with Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Hicks says the victims girlfriend was also at the scene.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

