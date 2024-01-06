Lady Rockets stun Lady Maroons at the buzzer

After missing a go-ahead free throw, Taylor King would force a turnover and lay it in at the...
After missing a go-ahead free throw, Taylor King would force a turnover and lay it in at the buzzer to give the Lady Rockets a 73-71 win.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rockcastle hosted Pulaski County looking to win their third straight game.

After missing a go-ahead free throw, Taylor King would force a turnover and lay it in at the buzzer to give the Lady Rockets a 73-71 win.

The Lady Maroons started off hot, going on a 7-0 run to open the game and carried that to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter.

Rockcastle responded in the second quarter, outscoring Pulaski County 20-9 to give the Lady Rockets a 33-31 halftime lead.

Macy Spivey led all scorers in the first half with 13 points.

Martin led the Lady Maroons to a third quarter comeback, scoring 13 points including a three at the end of the quarter to give Pulaski County a 56-53 lead.

Both teams traded shots down the stretch.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, Martin knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Lady Maroons a two point lead.

But King responded with a bucket and earning a trip to the line.

After missing the go-ahead free throw, Martin secured the rebound but had the ball poked loose by King who knocked down the game-winner.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
bodyfound_wkyt_0619
KSP investigating death in Floyd Co.
Owsley County Clerk's Office
AG Russell Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk

Latest News

WYMT Sports Overtime
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Friday, January 5, 2024
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
No. 5 Breathitt County def. No. 3 Perry Central in Commodore territory
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
News 2 at Ten
Paxton vs. Leyton Boys Basketball Highlights