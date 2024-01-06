Lady Rockets stun Lady Maroons at the buzzer
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rockcastle hosted Pulaski County looking to win their third straight game.
After missing a go-ahead free throw, Taylor King would force a turnover and lay it in at the buzzer to give the Lady Rockets a 73-71 win.
The Lady Maroons started off hot, going on a 7-0 run to open the game and carried that to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter.
Rockcastle responded in the second quarter, outscoring Pulaski County 20-9 to give the Lady Rockets a 33-31 halftime lead.
Macy Spivey led all scorers in the first half with 13 points.
Martin led the Lady Maroons to a third quarter comeback, scoring 13 points including a three at the end of the quarter to give Pulaski County a 56-53 lead.
Both teams traded shots down the stretch.
With less than 10 seconds remaining, Martin knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Lady Maroons a two point lead.
But King responded with a bucket and earning a trip to the line.
After missing the go-ahead free throw, Martin secured the rebound but had the ball poked loose by King who knocked down the game-winner.
