Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll remembered in state senate

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll was remembered in the state senate on Friday.

Carroll also spent time as a state representative, lieutenant governor and state senator.

He died in December at the age of 92.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A resolution to adjourn in his memory was passed Friday.

Senators also stood and had a moment of silence to honor the former governor.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Carroll will be remembered for being the last of the “power governors” as he was able to set the agenda and priorities for the entire General Assembly.

“Because they created a space around themselves, and they knew how to deliver a speech, how to have a presence, and how to create an aura around them,” Stivers explained.

