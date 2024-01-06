North Laurel wins first home game in 2024, taking down Clay County

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a three-game stand playing in Florida over winter break, the No. 3 North Laurel girls basketball team welcomed Clay County to Lady Jaguar territory on Friday night.

From the jump, the Lady Tigers were unable to escape the Jaguars’ defensive claws, only scoring five points in the first period following a slew of turnovers.

Lady Jaguar Brooke Nichelson was responsible for one steal that allowed her to go coast-to-coast for the and-1 bucket, putting North Laurel up 24-5.

The first period would end with the Jaguars up 30-5.

The Lady Tigers continued to struggle working around NL’s defense and only scored five more points in period two, giving the Lady Jags an advantage of 46-10 at halftime.

North Laurel led 56-11 after three periods and they would go on to win their first home game of 2024, 63-24.

Eddie Mahan’s squad is now 8-3 on the season and Gemma Parks’ team is 5-9.

