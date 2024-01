HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores will face the Breathitt County Bobcats in Hazard inside John C. Combs Arena on Friday, Jan. 5.

The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

We will have highlights and scores from across the mountains later tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

