Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person

Clay County Investigation
Clay County Investigation(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a woman.

During the early morning hours of January 1, officials said she backed a car up to the county’s administrative building and took things that belonged to the county.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.

