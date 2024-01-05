Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a woman.

During the early morning hours of January 1, officials said she backed a car up to the county’s administrative building and took things that belonged to the county.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.

Clay County Investigation (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

