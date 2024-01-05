Sheriff: Multiple people arrested after search warrant in Campbell Co.

During the search, methamphetamine, Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia were discovered on the property.
Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community...
Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community of Campbell County on Thursday.(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton said four people were arrested after an undercover investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community of Campbell County on Thursday.

Barton said that a search warrant was obtained after a lengthy undercover investigation involving multiple control buys of narcotics made from two separate structures on the property.

During the search, methamphetamine, Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia were discovered on the property Barton said.

The sheriff said that the following individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Campbell County Jail:

  • Herbert Andrew Ayers, 51, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Schedule lll Controlled Substance for Resale
  • Danny Lee Kesteron, 62, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Schedule ll & lll Controlled Substance for Resale, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility
  • James Clifford Chambers, 22, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Schedule ll Controlled Substance for Resale
  • Amy Nicole Green, 33, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Schedule ll Controlled Substance for Resale and Capias/Bench Warrant

Sheriff Barton would like to thank the members of the CCSO on the successful execution of a search warrant. On...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 5, 2024

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
Clay County Investigation
Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying person
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus
bodyfound_wkyt_0619
KSP investigating death in Floyd Co.
Owsley County Clerk's Office
AG Russell Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk

Latest News

Vote button on US flag
Several EKY candidates file on last day for 2024 election
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fleming-Neon officials urge customers to conserve water
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Friday Filings - 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Letcher Co. Water - 11
The Kentucky State Capitol (January 2024)
Experts speak on start of legislative session, as dozens of bills are filed in the first week