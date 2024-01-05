Sheriff: Multiple people arrested after search warrant in Campbell Co.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton said four people were arrested after an undercover investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community of Campbell County on Thursday.

Barton said that a search warrant was obtained after a lengthy undercover investigation involving multiple control buys of narcotics made from two separate structures on the property.

During the search, methamphetamine, Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia were discovered on the property Barton said.

The sheriff said that the following individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Campbell County Jail:

Herbert Andrew Ayers, 51, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Schedule lll Controlled Substance for Resale

Danny Lee Kesteron, 62, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Schedule ll & lll Controlled Substance for Resale, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

James Clifford Chambers, 22, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Schedule ll Controlled Substance for Resale

Amy Nicole Green, 33, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Schedule ll Controlled Substance for Resale and Capias/Bench Warrant

Sheriff Barton would like to thank the members of the CCSO on the successful execution of a search warrant.

