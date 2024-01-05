Sheriff: 12-year-old found with gun on school bus

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, officials in Rowan County said a 12-year-old student had a gun on a school bus.

The student was found and interviewed.

With the help of the student’s parents, officials were able to find the .22 caliber gun.

Officials added the gun was never loaded, and the student did not have any ammunition.

They also said they believe the student did not have any intention to hurt anyone.

The student was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

