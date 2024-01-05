School officials working to better prepare for emergencies

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a school shooting in Iowa, school officials are looking at ways to better prepare in the event of a similar situation.

Floyd County School Resource Officer and Deputy Sheriff Adam Dixon said they hosted a training to give staff information and tools needed in the event of an emergency.

“This year, we were actually able to implement and further that training and go more in depth and kind of give them more of an experience based training,” he said.

Dixon said experience is sometimes the best teacher.

“So, therefore we implemented the training days that we had this year to go a little bit further with letting them get to know kind of how to react in these situations,” he explained.

He said it was important for the staff to try and change their mindsets.

“Trying to teach them a certain mindset that they have to have that maybe has never really been explained to them that the mindset needs to be that if it’s not that, ‘Well, it’s probably never gonna happen here.’ But that mindset needs to change to that, ‘When it’s gonna happen here,’” said Dixon.

He added that the staff have reacted well to the trainings and are looking forward to learning new ways to stay safe.

“And maybe try to change things here and there a little bit to maybe intensify it in some areas and maybe not in others, just whatever their feedback may be. But really, a lot of them have taken the training and really learned a lot,” he explained. “So, that they’re mentally prepared to handle that and know how to respond and in turn, keeping their kids as calm as they can and teaching them how to respond to these type of emergencies.”

