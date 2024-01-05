Public intoxication arrest made in Laurel Co.

Tiffany R. Taylor
Tiffany R. Taylor(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:27 PM EST
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman after several complaints were made to dispatch.

The woman was reportedly going door to door and stumbling along the roadway.

When the deputy found the woman he conducted an investigation and found that she reportedly smoked meth earlier.

Tiffany R. Taylor, 33, of Hustonville was arrested off U.S. 25, 6 miles north of London.

She was charged with public intoxication and was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

