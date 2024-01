After much thought and discussions with supporters I have come to the difficult decision to delay any current aspirations for the 29th Senatorial District seat. This decision has not been taken lightly and I have spent many hours and days praying, thinking, and discussing my decision with those closest to me. I have met many people along the campaign trail that I am proud to call my friends and I have tried to call most of them and explain my decision as I will to you now.

When I ran for Mayor of the City of Prestonsburg, I did so to serve our community and hopefully make some improvements. Although some of the progress has been slow coming, in my opinion we as a community have made great strides. Being a public servant and more specifically, representing Prestonsburg has given me great pleasure and I hope to have some projects started this spring that will help our City grow.

The Mayor’s position is a 60 hour a week endeavor to serve our City properly. While trying to campaign, I found myself playing catch up late at night and early in the mornings. I want to spend time with my family, being the husband, father, and grandfather they deserve and to keep these projects that we have already invested so much in on the front burner. I cannot let my own endeavors slow our progress.

Thank you for the support and understanding.