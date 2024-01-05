No. 5 Breathitt County def. No. 3 Perry Central in Commodore territory

Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
By Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Bobcats took down Perry Central on the road, 79-64, on Friday, Jan. 5.

The Perry Central Commodores will face the Breathitt County Bobcats in Hazard inside John C. Combs Arena on Friday, Jan. 5.

We will have highlights and scores from this game and others across the mountains later tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

