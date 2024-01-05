New bill would ban income-based discrimination in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill filed in the Kentucky Legislature would prevent housing discrimination from landlords based on income across the state.

Representative Ryan Dotson of Winchester filed House Bill 18.

it would coincide with a possible lexington ordinance that looks to ban housing discrimination.

The Urban County Council is expected to vote on it soon.

Louisville is the only other city in the Commonwealth with a similar ban in place.

