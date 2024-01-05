Middlesboro late game comeback falls short against Williamsburg

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro matched up with Williamsburg looking to break a four-game losing skid in the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

After an 11-0 run cut their deficit to three heading into the final quarter, the Lady Yellowjackets second half come back fell short losing 43-40.

Williamsburg went into the halftime break leading 27-18 after outscoring Middlesboro 13-5.

The Lady Jackets opened the second half extending their lead to 31-18 before Keevie Betts sparked an 11-0 run for Middlesboro.

Betts scored nine of Middlesboro’s 14 third quarter points and entered the fourth trailing 35-32.

Allie Wilson was the only Williamsburg player to find the bottom of the bucket in the third quarter, scoring eight of her 24 points.

Both teams traded buckets in the fourth but Williamsburg was able to knock down crucial free throws to advance to the next round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
