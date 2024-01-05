Meth lab located in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department (LPD) reported that on Monday evening at approximately 11:30 p.m. they received a tip about drug activity on Spring Street in London.

Upon investigation of this time, officers found the “One Step Meth Lab” on the side of the road.

Officers contacted Kentucky State Police (KSP) for information on the proper disposal of the drugs. KSP determined that the meth lab was not active and that it could be disposed of by the LPD.

The LPD warns that if you come across these items not to touch them because they can be extremely dangerous.

They recommend that you contact the Laurel County Dispatch Center at 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.