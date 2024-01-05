Letcher Co. Sheriff’s Office finds success with drug busts

Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office(Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:46 PM EST
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In the five years since Sheriff Mickey Stines took office, he and his deputies have recovered nearly nine pounds of meth.

“We’re not seeing pills as much. We’re trying to concentrate on what we feel like is the, I guess, the harder drugs in the county,” said Mickey Stines.

Along with meth and heroin, the sheriff’s office has come across another powerful drug many times -- fentanyl.

While it can be hidden amongst other drugs, deputies often use a tiny container that can identify it.

“If we see something that’s a little different, off-color. Little different texture in the bag, because that’s (meth) more like a rock, we’ll pop it with a fentanyl test,” said Stines.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The sheriff gave a lot of credit to his deputies for their hard work. He said they only have two road deputies to cover more than 20,000 people.

