Ky. lawmaker files bill to fight speeding in work zones

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky lawmaker said there needs to be more enforcement in highway construction work zones.

“Unfortunately, even though you have workers out there risking their life for Kentucky and infrastructure development, people ignore that. They recklessly fly through these areas,” said Senator David Yates.

Yates filed a bill to put speed detection devices in zones where people are actively working.

“In the past few years, I have seen a dramatic uptick in the amount of injury accidents and fatalities in work zones,” Yates explained.

Senate Bill 44 would put cameras in work zones, and violators would be fined and receive a ticket in the mail.

“The hope is to save a life. People know a camera is set up. You will deter reckless driving,” Yates added.

Some questioned if the bill was enforceable since an actual officer would not be pulling drivers over.

Kentucky State Police told WYMT it does not have a comment and would stay neutral on the topic.

Yates said the cameras would have to catch drivers going more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, and a person has to be willing to testify to it.

The penalty would be $75 for the first offense.

“It may not be the harshest penalty, but what it has been shown in other states is to reduce the reckless driving in those zones,” Yates added.

The bill has not been called to a specific committee yet, and Yates said he is still gathering cosponsors.

Yates added it is likely the bill will get more amendments added before it is voted on.

