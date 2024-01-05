Kentucky women’s basketball starts SEC play with a win

Petty made 11 of 19 from the floor for her 22 points, and she added a career-high-tying three...
Petty made 11 of 19 from the floor for her 22 points, and she added a career-high-tying three assists.(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball beat Arkansas 73-63 Thursday night.

“You know, I thought we came out with great defensive intensity,” said Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy. “I thought Brooklyn Miles really set the tone for us defensively. You know, we went in saying that we have to run them off the three-point line, bring ball pressure, and make them start their offense out on the floor and not let them operate the three-point line and we did that I thought, early.”

Kentucky moves to 8-7 overall, having won four straight games.

Former Tennessee guard Brooklynn Miles gets set to return to UT in the Wildcats next game.

“All games mean the same to me,” said Miles. “SEC means time to win and we are going to go try and win but I am ready to say the least.”

The Wildcats head to Knoxville Sunday, Jan. 7 at 12:00 p.m.

Box Score:

Arkansas vs. Kentucky WBB
Arkansas vs. Kentucky WBB(Sports Editor | UK Athletics)

Head Coach: Kyra Elzy

