Johnson Co. man indicted for child sex charges
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County confirmed a man was indicted for using technology to try and get a minor to engage in sexual contact.
Kevin Conley, 48, was reportedly indicted by a Johnson County grand jury in December.
Justin Arms, the principal at Johnson County High School, released the following statement to WYMT:
Conley’s arraignment is set for January 26.
