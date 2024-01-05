Johnson Co. man indicted for child sex charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County confirmed a man was indicted for using technology to try and get a minor to engage in sexual contact.

Kevin Conley, 48, was reportedly indicted by a Johnson County grand jury in December.

Justin Arms, the principal at Johnson County High School, released the following statement to WYMT:

“We are aware of the allegations and the recent indictment of a former employee. Although we cannot comment publicly regarding personnel or student matters, the district is continuing to fully cooperate with the Kentucky State Police and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office throughout the duration of this case. “

Conley’s arraignment is set for January 26.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.