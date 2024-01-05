Johnson Co. man indicted for child sex charges

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County confirmed a man was indicted for using technology to try and get a minor to engage in sexual contact.

Kevin Conley, 48, was reportedly indicted by a Johnson County grand jury in December.

Justin Arms, the principal at Johnson County High School, released the following statement to WYMT:

Conley’s arraignment is set for January 26.

