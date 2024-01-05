Inmate GED program seeing success in Pike County

Inmates at the Pike County Detention Center have an opportunity to take part in the GED program.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Detention Center is inviting its inmates to find a better path post-incarceration.

A GED program at the detention center is focused on preparing inmates for the workforce or secondary education if they have not acquired a high school diploma.

With several success stories being shared on the detention center’s Facebook page, inmates said the program is proving they have advocates on the inside who are helping them serve their time with purpose.

“I really need it, because I got kicked out of school when I was young and I found this as an opportunity to better myself while I was locked up So, I started looking into the GED program and it’s a really good program. The teachers are really helpful. They helped me through it. And if it wouldn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t have got through it,” said program graduate Shawn Ashley.

He said leaving behind his life of crime and moving into a more secure future is something he is preparing for during his incarceration, saying the GED program taught him more than just the basics.

“Really, it’s just a big opportunity and it comes with a lot of gratification behind it,” he said. “Seeing yourself do better- knowing you’re doing better- just makes you feel that much better about doing it.”

For some, the opportunity comes after decades of wanting to get a GED but not slowing down enough to make it happen, needing time to clean up their habits before finishing their high school journey.

“I should have had this when I was younger. You know. Now I’m Getting old. You know, it really means a lot,” said 56-year-old program participant William Reid. “They ain’t out there just giving away jobs anymore like the old days. You’ve got to have some kind of diploma or something like that.”

Lonzie McKenzie, another program participant, agrees. The 47-year-old chose to step into the program for similar reasons.

“I’ve been wanting to get my GED for a long time and stuff,” said McKenzie. “And since I’ve been here, I’ve been going every classes and everything, getting my GED so I can’t get a better life.”

McKenzie said he is ready to finish the program, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity to find a better job and create a better future for his family when he leaves the jail.

Officials added the program is important in helping to provide true rehabilitation, partnering with other community organizations to keep recidivism down while rebuilding a future for the inmates.

