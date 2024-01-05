How do water levels affect local marinas?

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While the Lake Cumberland area deals with moderate to severe drought, that’s not necessarily a bad thing this time of year for local marinas.

Lake Cumberland gets most of its water from other areas.

“If it rains a lot in eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of run in from the eastern part of the state, and that brings the lake up. The Corps operates the dam and the generators, and, of course, they try to keep from flooding Nashville,” said Vince Popplewell, Lee’s Ford Marina.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has less to worry about in the wintertime managing the electric grid if there isn’t as much water to collect.

“We had a lot of dry weather this late summer and fall, and that’s the reason they are not letting as much out now as normal because we don’t have that much run in,” Popplewell said.

The only real issue lower water levels have is that it can dry up areas where boats are docked but usually those boats that are docked in areas that dry up aren’t used anyways until the spring when water levels come back up.

When the water level does come back up, that brings work for Popplewell.

“In February and March, there will be some long nights down here doing winches because it will start to get into the rainy season. They’ll start letting the water come back up. The Corps will. Like I said, that’s part of their job is not to flood Nashville, but they do have to produce enough electric for the TVA,” Popplewell said.

