Gov. Beshear honors fallen Floyd Co. officer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear hit on several topics during his 2024 State of the Commonwealth Address.

One of those topics was honoring fallen Floyd County police officer Jacob Chaffins, who died in the 2022 Allen shooting.

With Chaffins’ family in attendance, Beshear recognized the fallen officer for his courage.

”Jacob (Chaffins) was a true public servant. A member of the Prestonsburg Fire Department. Sergeant of the National Guard, EMT and a U.S. Marshall. Jacob was selfless and is missed every day by his loved ones,” said Beshear.

The governor also said the least people can do to help Chaffins’ family is to ensure his daughter has a bright future ahead.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.