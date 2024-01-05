Fleming-Neon officials urge customers to conserve water

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Fleming-Neon officials are urging customers to conserve as much water as possible.

Mayor Rick Burke released a notice on Facebook declaring a State of Emergency for the city.

Officials posted on Facebook water is critically low in their raw wells and they are struggling to keep up with demand.

“We ask that all Fleming Neon water customers to please conserve water as much as possible as we are in a drought season. At this time, the levels of water in our raw wells are critically low. We do have other resources but are not able to keep up with the demand. There may be times that we will have to alternate water services for different communities. As a priority, our main goal is to keep schools in session. We are very sorry for any inconvenience but this situation is beyond our control. Please understand we are doing everything possible and our employees are working diligently, so please be kind to them! Thank you, Mayor Rick Burke”

- Facebook post by City of Fleming-Neon

