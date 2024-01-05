FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix late tonight, early Saturday before a cold rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast turns soggy as we kick off the weekend. A cold rain is likely, but we are also tracking some areas of wintry mix as the event begins.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

As our next weather system moves closer to the mountains, we are tracking moisture to increase. As a result, some wintry mix will be possible, mainly after midnight. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Areas of wintry mix are likely early Saturday morning as the event begins. However, as the atmosphere warms to above-freezing temperatures, any wintry precipitation should transition to all rain for our region by the mid-to-late morning hours. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-40s.

Areas near and north of I-64 will have the better chance to see more snowflakes on Saturday, but even there, a transition to rain is possible as milder air takes over, so we are not anticipating widespread issues. However, some slick spots will be possible, mainly early on Saturday. A light coating can also not be ruled out in grassy areas, mainly north of I-64.

Scattered showers linger into Saturday night, but moisture will be on the decrease, so it will not be as widespread as earlier in the day. However, we could also possibly see some patches of wintry mix as temperatures cool to near freezing. Lows dip into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Spotty Chances Sunday Before Brief Break

Spotty showers and wintry mix patches will be possible on Sunday, but highs top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s, so we are not anticipating big impacts. Lows fall into the lower-30s. Again, a light coating can not be ruled out, mainly in grassy areas under those heavier pockets of wintry weather.

We are tracking a short break on Monday as high pressure takes over. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-40s, while lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s. Moisture looks to increase again by late Monday.

Extended Forecast

Our next weather system looks to impact the region by Tuesday. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-50s as widespread showers are likely under a cloudy sky. Some of the rain could be heavy, and we are tracking gusty winds with this system. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Lows look to tumble into the mid-and-lower-30s by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, so some snow showers are possible under a cloudy sky, but it will all depend on the amount of leftover moisture. Highs look to reach the upper-30s by Wednesday afternoon, and lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Another short break from this active forecast is on tap for Thursday. We are tracking dry weather under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the upper-40s, while lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

