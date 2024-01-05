FIRST ALERT: A little slushy and a lot of soggy for the weekend forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weekend is almost here, and so is the well advertised storm system that we’ve been talking about for the last week. Let’s dive into the forecast to see what we can expect. Today, we will see increasing cloudiness as temperatures go from the lower 20s this morning into the mid 40s this afternoon. This evening wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain rolls into the region around midnight or so. This should quickly transition to all rain for most of us. There is a very small chance you could see a slushy accumulation of less than an inch in our northern counties near the mountain parkway and I-64, but to emphasize again... those chances are very low. You can track the precipitation by download the WYMT First Alert Weather App.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s on Saturday and temperatures will climb to the afternoon to near 40. The wintry mix will quickly transition to all rain early on Saturday and we will see steady showers in the morning and more scattered action for the rest of the day. Rain chances linger into Sunday and could end as a few flakes Sunday evening. Temperatures on Sunday will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Next Week

We start the work week off dry as high pressure builds back in and brings us partly to mostly sunny skies. We wake up near 30 and warm to the upper 40s on Monday. Our next weather maker quickly works in on Tuesday though as a very strong area of low pressure rolls into the Ohio Valley. This storm system will likely produce heavy rain for us, gusty winds in excess of 40 miles per hour or higher, and could even cause a few morning thunderstorms on Tuesday. Temperatures go from the lower 40s on Tuesday morning into the mid to upper 50s for highs.

Cold air funnels in behind the system on Wednesday and will likely bring us a wintry mix of rain and snow as temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the day. We should dry things back out on Thursday with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s.

