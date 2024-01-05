DQ Roundball Midseason Review: Somerset Boys

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset has had a great start to their 2023-2024 season.

“We thought we’d have an opportunity to be good with who we had coming back,” said Somerset head boys basketball coach Ryan Young. “I think our kids have so much more to give and so much more potential and hopefully we can tap into it during the new year.”

The Briar Jumpers sit at 10-3, 8-1 in region play and 4-0 in district play.

The team is led by the lethal one-two punch in Ben Godby and Indred Whitaker, who average a combined nearly 40 points per game.

“I think our long-term goal is to grow as a team,” said Whitaker. “(We) want to win the 12th Region Championship and be the best versions of ourselves.”

Somerset will be back in action Friday, Jan. 5 against Casey County at 8:00 p.m.

