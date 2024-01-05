Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding a theft suspect that reportedly took property from one of the county’s administrative buildings.

Officials said the incident reportedly happened at 2:22 a.m. on January 1.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-598-3471 or dispatch at 606-598-8411.

