Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding a theft suspect.
Officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding a theft suspect.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding a theft suspect that reportedly took property from one of the county’s administrative buildings.

Officials said the incident reportedly happened at 2:22 a.m. on January 1.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-598-3471 or dispatch at 606-598-8411.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

