Barbourville’s second half explosion pushes them past Lynn Camp

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Barbourville hosted Lynn Camp in the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Wildcats 45-20 in the second half to give them a 72-35 win.

Both teams struggled to score early.

Barbourville ended the first quarter with a 12-5 lead.

The Lady Tigers extended their lead to double digits heading into the halftime break up 27-15.

Barbourville entered the second half more focused on taking over the pace of the game, utilizing a full court press to create turnovers that turned into points on the other end.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Wildcats 26-13 in the third to head into the final quarter leading 53-28.

Barbourville had three players finish in double figures with Layla Brock leading the game with 22 points.

Barbourville will matchup with Williamsburg in the next round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

