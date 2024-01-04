The role Kentucky voters will play in 2024 presidential primary

Kentucky’s presidential primary is months later than many other states, making it possible for the candidates to be decided before KY voters go to the poll.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Candidate filings for the 2024 presidential election are due in Kentucky by Friday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.

However, Kentucky’s presidential primary is months later than many other states, making it possible for the candidates to be decided before Kentuckian voters go to the ballot box on May 21.

“I don’t think our system disserves Kentucky,” said Sec. of State Michael Adams. “I think what disserves Kentucky most is that our elections are not competitive in a general election.”

Even if the candidates for the 2024 presidential election are decided by the time Kentucky’s primary rolls around on May 21, Sec. Adams said Kentuckians still hold some power with their vote.

“Your vote still does count; it still decides who sort of delegates go to the national convention of your party and decide who vote for president, but of course, the reality is the early states have disproportionate influence in settling the field,” said Sec. Adams.

According to Sec. Adams, changing the date of Kentucky’s presidential primary is not entirely simple, with democrats and republicans nationally differing on how they view which states should come first, with setting the stage for a national decision.

“The democratic party was concerned that you had a very white, very rural state having disproportionate influence over who the nominee of the party would be,” said Sec. Adams. “The Republican party really doesn’t have that debate going on, so I would think the republican party would be more favorable to [making Kentucky’s primary earlier].”

Democrats are not holding their traditional Iowa caucus alongside Republicans to kick off the presidential election cycle. The Republican party will be holding their caucus on Jan. 15.

Sec. Adams said the republican party’s willingness to keep Iowa at the forefront of the presidential primaries could signify the potential for Republicans to be in favor of making Kentucky’s primary earlier if it were proposed in the legislature.

Unlike earlier caucus and primary states or swing states, Kentucky does not see as much of presidential candidates.

“If we have a surprise in either party if the Biden campaign becomes endangered by his competition or the Trump campaign by theirs, then we’ll have some candidates here,” said Sec. Adams.

As of 24 hours before the filing deadline, President Joe Biden and challenger Dean Phillips are registered in Kentucky for the democratic party, and Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are registered in Kentucky for the republican party.

According to Sec. Adams, their office has heard from the Trump campaign, but they have not officially filed to run as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff
DANIEL CAMERON
Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange
Eugene Welch Davis
Community remembers former teacher, coach
Melissa Riddell says at 3 a.m. she heard a woman breaking into her home. She says that woman...
Woman claims she was attacked, kidnapped, robbed in Estill Co. home

Latest News

Owsley County Clerk's Office
AG Russell Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk
Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
bodyfound_wkyt_0619
KSP investigating death in Floyd Co.
State of the Commonwealth Address
Gov. Andy Beshear honors EKY during State of the Commonwealth Address
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Owsley County clerk indicted